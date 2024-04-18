ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,322,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

