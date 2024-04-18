Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of Sunrun worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

