SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.75

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 3632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

