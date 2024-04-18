Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 321,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

