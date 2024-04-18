Zacks Research Weighs in on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.