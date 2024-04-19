15,110 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $16.18 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

