Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRU. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

FRU stock opened at C$14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.13.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

