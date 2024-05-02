Stifel Nicolaus Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLFree Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.13.

TSE WELL opened at C$3.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.72 million, a PE ratio of -185.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

