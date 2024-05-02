Stifel Nicolaus Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.