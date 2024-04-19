Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.48.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

