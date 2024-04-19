Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.58 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

