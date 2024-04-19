Kering SA (PPRUY) to Issue Dividend of $1.01 on May 21st

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.009 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Kering Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Kering has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

