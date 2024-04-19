Wealth Alliance Invests $253,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $297.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

