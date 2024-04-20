Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.