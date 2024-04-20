Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Moderna stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.43.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
