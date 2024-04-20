Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 67,649 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.71% of Camtek worth $52,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Camtek stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

