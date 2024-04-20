The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $758,906.85 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 253,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $758,906.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,109,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,372.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honest alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Jessica Warren sold 276,113 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $847,666.91.

On Thursday, March 7th, Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76.

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $3.03 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Honest by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honest by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Honest by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNST. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.