Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,437.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 million, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90.
Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
