Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,437.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 million, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

