Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.70

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.92. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Ceres Global Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$90.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

