Cerity Partners LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

