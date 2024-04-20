Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 794.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Chart Industries by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

