Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Buys 135,158 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 135,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,737.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,989,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,466. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.64.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

