Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.73, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

