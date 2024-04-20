Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $119.72 and last traded at $119.10. 3,385,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,095,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.63.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $474.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

