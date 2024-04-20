Head to Head Review: Borealis Foods (BRLS) vs. Its Rivals

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Borealis Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 319 1292 1489 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.54 billion $686.90 million 6.60

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.