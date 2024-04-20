Insider Buying: BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Insider Buys A$103,680.00 in Stock

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.46 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$103,680.00 ($66,890.32).
BWP Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
BWP Trust Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BWP Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Trading Halts Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.