Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) CEO Manuel Chavez III Acquires 33,043 Shares

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) CEO Manuel Chavez III bought 33,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,676.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,124 shares in the company, valued at $174,332.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manuel Chavez III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Manuel Chavez III bought 1,220 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,257.80.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,556,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.