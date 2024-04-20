M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister Sells 1,638 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

