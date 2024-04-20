Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

