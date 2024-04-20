Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

