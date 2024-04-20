Raymond James & Associates Has $1.40 Million Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.53% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

