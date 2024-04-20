Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.15% of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DTRE opened at $37.45 on Friday. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

