Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72 on May 23rd

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

LON SEQI opened at GBX 81 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.51. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.30 ($1.10).

Insider Buying and Selling at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, insider James Stewart acquired 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,960.57 ($12,399.56). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

