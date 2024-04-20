Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,385 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

IFF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

