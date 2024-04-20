SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.