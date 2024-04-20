Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSD stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $111.29 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

