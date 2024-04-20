SVB Wealth LLC Invests $712,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.97 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

