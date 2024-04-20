The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Tamir Poleg Sells 7,711 Shares

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$28,684.92.

On Thursday, March 21st, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$590.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Tamir Poleg sold 196 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total transaction of C$656.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

