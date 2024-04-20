The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.39. 22,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 88,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several brokerages have commented on RMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $715.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

