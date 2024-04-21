Cooke & Bieler LP Has $123.45 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.63% of Integra LifeSciences worth $123,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

