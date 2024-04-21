J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $271.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.10 and a 200-day moving average of $280.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

