OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPAL. Scotiabank cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.29.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.3 %

OPAL opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $808.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

