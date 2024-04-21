Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,766 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

