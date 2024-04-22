Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $89.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $89,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

