Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Thor Explorations in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Thor Explorations’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of THX opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.