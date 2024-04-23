Indivior (INDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Indivior to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Indivior has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. On average, analysts expect Indivior to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Indivior Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of INDV stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -926.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
