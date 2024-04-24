Sigma Planning Corp Has $893,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

