Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

