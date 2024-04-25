QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. QuinStreet traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 110338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $968.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

