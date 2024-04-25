Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty
In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.