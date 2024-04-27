Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Maximus, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. Maximus has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Maximus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 209,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

