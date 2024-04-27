RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $163.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RLI opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.01. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

